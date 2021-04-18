Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

