Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

