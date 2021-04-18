Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.58 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

