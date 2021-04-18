Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Shares of PB opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

