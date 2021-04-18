Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

EXEL stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

