Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $804,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

