Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

PCTY opened at $194.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.