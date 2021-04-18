Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

