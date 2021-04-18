Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

