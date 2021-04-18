Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD opened at $330.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

