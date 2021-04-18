Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.