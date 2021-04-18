Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,817 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.