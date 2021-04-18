Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.26.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

