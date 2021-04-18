Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Head to Head Review

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

48.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.58 $8.68 million N/A N/A TORM $693.00 million 0.94 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Overseas Shipholding Group and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, meaning that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 9.97% 11.49% 3.37% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Summary

TORM beats Overseas Shipholding Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.