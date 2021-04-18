Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3,881.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

