OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 17,526 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 5,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

