OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,511 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,978 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $100,159,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 849,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,180,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

