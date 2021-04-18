OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $806,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 250,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,083,973. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.