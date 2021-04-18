OTA Financial Group L.P. Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 81,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,819. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

