OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Haywood Securities

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$936.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

