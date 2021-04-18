Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 362.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

