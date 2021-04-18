Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,099 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 190,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. 2,414,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,642. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $119.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.