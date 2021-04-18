Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

