Optimum Investment Advisors Has $859,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 45.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. 9,657,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,656,254. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

