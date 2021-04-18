Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $546.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.