Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Holdings Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Optibase were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ OBAS opened at $10.85 on Friday. Optibase Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Optibase Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for leasing and resale for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, warehouse use, and residential. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

