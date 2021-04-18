Oppenheimer Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $370.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.82 and a 200-day moving average of $361.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

