OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $64,125.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ONEW opened at $43.27 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $647.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
