OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $64,125.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ONEW opened at $43.27 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $647.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

