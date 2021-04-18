ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

