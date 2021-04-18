Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

