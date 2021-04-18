Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,113 shares of company stock worth $1,942,640. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.