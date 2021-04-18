Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

OHI opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

