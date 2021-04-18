Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

