Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

