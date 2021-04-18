OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

