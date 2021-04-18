Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.65.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

