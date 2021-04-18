OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.56 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $32.56 million and $1.27 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

