NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $636.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.