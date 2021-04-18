Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

