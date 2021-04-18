Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Tennant worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,696. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

