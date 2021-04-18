Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,094,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.