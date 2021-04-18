NULS (NULS) Market Cap Reaches $156.82 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. NULS has a market cap of $156.82 million and approximately $455.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00278560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.91 or 0.00708754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,905.00 or 0.99548013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00848651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.