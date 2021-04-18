NuBits Price Hits $0.27 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $459.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001713 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

