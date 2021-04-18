NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $1,193,040.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

