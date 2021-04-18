NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $1,193,040.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
