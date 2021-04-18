Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 442,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The firm has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

