Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,164 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 876,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.