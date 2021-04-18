Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

