Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $346.43 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

