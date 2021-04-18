Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.48

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 1096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

