Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $46.31 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

